Large fire burning near mile marker 137 on I-84

UPDATE: 5:42 pm

According to Twin Falls BLM the fire currently burning on the I-84 mile marker near Bliss has burned 80 acres so far and is being called the Pioneer Fire.

KMVT has confirmed a fire is currently burning on the I-84, mile marker 137, near Bliss.

Multiple agencies are on scene, including BLM, ISP, Hagerman and Gooding Fire Departments.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area due to low visibility.

This is breaking news and we will update the story as more information becomes available.