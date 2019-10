Idaho State Police issued a warning to drivers traveling on Interstate 84 between Glenns Ferry and Mountain Home after a “large number” of vehicles crashed and slid off the road.

ISP sent a news release out Tuesday before 10 a.m. saying there is some road blockage and winter weather is making driving conditions difficult.

ISP and Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has responded.

ISP said more information will be released when it becomes available.