Last minute shoppers in the Magic Valley

The weather was not a deterrent for Magic Valley last minute shoppers this Christmas Eve.

At the twin falls Target, shoppers braved the snow in order to get those last minute items.

The National Retail Federation reports, that shoppers are expected to spend $730 billion dollars this year on the holidays. That's about 4% more than last year.

KMVT spoke to some of those last minute shoppers and got their take on what can be expected when stressing last minute on forgotten items.

"Today is crazy with the snow it's crazy out there and yesterday I was out and the stores were packed full like today is a lot less then yesterday, yesterday was crazy," says Stephanie Bowman a last minute shopper.

Another shopper, Ryan Larsen also gave KMVT his reaction to having to shop on Christmas Eve.

"You know snow coming on Christmas Eve is beautiful, but it does make it a little challenging driving around, other then that, I try to be nice and low key and friendly to others that I see stressed just to not add to it all on Christmas." Says Larsen.

All the last minute shoppers KMVT spoke with say, they wish they had planned ahead a little bit more.