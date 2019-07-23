Lava fire burns near Shoshone

Dry, breezy weather is a magnet for wild fires.

Lightning Monday night caused multiple fires throughout the district.

The Lava fire and the Notch Butte fire were burning right near Shoshone.

"We believe them to be lightning caused fires," Rebecca Flick from the Bureau of Land Management said.

Fire officials with the Bureau of Land Management say they always have to be prepared for a fire.

"When you get called out to a fire, you have all of your necessities on your truck, your red bag, your toothbrush, your toothpaste anything else you need," said Morgan Alexander from the BLM. "There is water and food on the trucks. You have to be ready, because you could go out to one fire, and immediately go to another one. You just have to be ready."

Part of Highway 75 was closed for a short time while officials fought the fire.

"They were worried that the fire might jump the highway, so they wanted to be safe and perform some wild land suppression on the highway. to make sure that the fire didn't continue past the highway," Flick said.

Fire officials continue to stress to the public the importance of remaining vigilant, and calling in fires, no matter how small.

"Just keep using caution on the roadways, if there is smoke, stay out of the firefighters ways, and just having more people involved causes a hazard," Alexander said.