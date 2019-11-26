Person on interest sought in Wendell home invasion

Law enforcement are looking for a person of interest after a home invasions Monday night near Wendell.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the residence south of Wendell at about 7 p.m.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, when deputies arrived, the front door had been forced open. Deputies searched the house and found the family hiding in the basement.

One resident told the deputies that a male wearing a black ski mask forced his way in to the home and pointed a gun at him. The gun reportedly misfired and as the suspect could be seen “messing with gun” and he saw a bullet hit the floor. The suspect then fired, missing all the occupants. Police found a bullet hole in the living room hallway.

The invader also wore a light colored hat and light-colored hoodie and drove off in a large, silver SUV.

The sheriff’s office have a person of interest and believe this to be an isolated incident but the public still needs to be diligent.

Anybody with information is encourage to contact the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office at 208-934-4422 or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911.