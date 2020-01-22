Lawmaker proposes wolf-free zones in southern Idaho

Some areas in Idaho would be declared wolf-free zones, and other areas where the animals have killed livestock would have increased wolf-killing opportunities under proposed legislation.

The Senate Resources and Environment Committee voted Wednesday to clear the way for a hearing on the measure.

Republican Sen. Bert Brackett introduced the legislation and is a rancher in the area designated for wolf-free zones.

State officials don't have an estimate on the number of wolves in Idaho.

About 460 wolves were killed in 2019 with hunting, trapping and the killing of wolves that preyed on livestock