Lawmakers eye change to closed Idaho presidential primaries

New legislation would require Idaho voters who want to participate in a closed presidential primary to affiliate with that party 90 days before the primary.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to hold a hearing on the legislation. Republicans close their primaries in Idaho while Democrats do not.

Republicans are concerned some voters might affiliate with a party they don't support to throw a primary vote to a less popular candidate more likely to lose in the general election.

Non-presidential primaries in Idaho already have a 60-day party affiliation deadline.