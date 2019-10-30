Kansas lawmakers optimistic about the future of Boeing 737 Max

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced his second straight day of Congressional questioning, one year after a Boeing 737 Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia.

One year after the deadly 737 Max crash in Indonesia, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies in two hearings on Capitol Hill (Source: Gray DC)

“We’ve made mistakes and we got some things wrong," said Muilenburg during a Senate Committee hearing, Tuesday.

Muilenburg apologized to the family members of crash victims in attendance before admitting that the company’s safety assessments fell short.

In the past year, two deadly crashes of the 737 Max killed 346 people including Nadia Milleron’s daughter, Samya

“Americans and other passengers need to take matters into their own hands and not fly this plane,” she pleaded before a House Committee hearing, Wednesday.

Officials say both accidents involved a software malfunction, which Boeing is working to fix. But, there’s no telling when that will happen and that’s troubling Kansas lawmakers.

"Boeing is very important to Kansas because Spirit makes the fuselage that goes in the 737," said Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS). "So, thousands of jobs are at risk in Kansas."

Spirit AeroSystems is the largest employer in Wichita.

Even though the plane is grounded, the company is still making those parts, anticipating the aircraft’s return to the sky.

But, they’ve cut back on man power and productivity.

"Obviously there’s been a big impact," said Rep. Rpn Estes (R-KS). "We want to make sure they get the production rate up to speed."

Representatives Ron Estes and Roger Marshall say they’re optimistic that Boeing and the FAA will find a solution soon.

In written statement, the FAA said they are following a thorough process, not a prescribed timeline to certify the max for flight.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.