Lawmakers react to continuing coronavirus impacts to daily life

Lawmakers are reacting to the continuing coronavirus developments. They talked about how it is impacting their local communities.

The novel coronavirus was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. (Source: Gray DC)

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe to the United States starting Friday at midnight for 30 days. The ban excludes the United Kingdom.

There are already restrictions in place on travel to China and South Korea.

Also, Congress in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday they are shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. Only lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings. The statement says officials are acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

The virus has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide and killed more than 4.600, but over 68,000 victims have already recovered.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States.

During questioning in Congress on Wednesday, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said "it's going to get worse" in the United States.

