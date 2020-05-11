Lawsuit filed to stop US from killing coyotes in Idaho

Three environmental groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the U.S. government from killing coyotes to protect livestock in Idaho until environmental studies are carried out.

Western Watersheds Project and two other groups are also asking a federal court to rule that an eastern Idaho facility in Pocatello that manufactures poison to kill predators is operating in violation of environmental laws.

The groups say the public health risks to the community also need to be examined.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are named in the lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn't respond to an inquiry.