Lawsuit seeks to block Idaho restrictions due to virus

Three northern Idaho residents have filed a federal lawsuit challenging statewide restrictions ordered by Gov. Brad Little due to the coronavirus, saying it violates their religious freedoms.

Two religious leaders and a churchgoer filed the lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.

The lawsuit targets Little’s stay-at-home order as unconstitutional and specifically cites restrictions on religious gatherings.

That order expired Thursday and was replaced by one that allows church gatherings, but still requires social distancing.

Attorneys said Friday the remaining restrictions on churches remain unconstitutional, and they plan to request a temporary restraining order to have them lifted.