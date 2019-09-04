Lawsuit seeks to stop N. Idaho forest logging project

A conservation group is suing the U.S. Forest Service to stop a state-and-federal forest restoration project in northern Idaho the group says is clearcutting in one of the largest remaining old-growth cedar, hemlock and grand fir forests in the U.S. West.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court to stop the 3.6-square-mile (9-square-kilometer) project about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the town of Priest River.

The project in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest is a collaborative effort between the Forest Service and Idaho under a program called the Good Neighbor Authority.

The program allows state participation in federal timber sales to pay for restoration work on private, state and federal lands.

