Lawyers seek to seal part of interview in Frazee case

Lawyers for accused killer Patrick Frazee are fighting to have parts of an interview closed to the public.

His fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, was last seen in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Thanksgiving Day.

An interview he did with the Department of Human Services regarding the couple's daughter.

Friday Frazee's attorneys said they're afraid the statements could be used against him in the trial.

The Department of Human Services called for emergency custody when Frazee was arrested.

The protocol is to interview the parent, learn more about the child and figure out who would be best fit for the child to live with.

Friday the district attorney's office spoke to KMVT's sister station KKTV about the DHS interview.

"They indicated that the provided to the law enforcement was 16 pages from DHS,” said Dan May, District Attorney. “You heard that there were two pages in particular that was being looked at today in the motion hearing. Those are statements from Patrick Frazee to the DHS worker and that was the primary purpose of today."

The judge will make a ruling on whether or not to seal those documents by next Friday.

According to the testimony from an Idaho woman involved in the case,

Frazee killed Berreth with a baseball bat while she was blindfolded.