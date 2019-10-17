Leaders in Learning — Flexible seating introduced to help kids become comfortable with learning

A Twin Falls teacher is giving her students the freedom to move around.

First grade teacher at Harrison Elementary in Twin Falls Carrie McCollum said she started thinking about the idea after last school year.

“I started kind of thinking about a way to do flexible seating in my classroom at the end of last year, and so in the summertime I was just brainstorming about ways I could enhance it,” McCollum. said

Thanks to a grant from CapEd Credit Union, McCollum making that dream a reality.

“As I started to look at items for flexible seating, it gets pretty pricey, so the numbers added up pretty quickly. And so by the time I was done it was about $650 was the grant,” McCollum said.

That money bought things like stability balls, resistance bands and wobble chairs for her first graders to use during class.

“We set up the system and so we've been cycling through everyday so they get to try those out, and then they can get to know what is going to be best,” McCollum said.

McCollum also said that since they're a "Leader in Me" school, she wanted to figure out how to better encompass those values and make good choices, which is where the flexible seating comes in.

“Building on the leadership, making sure that we are giving them those choices for learning, empowering them as a learner, as well as building those relationships. Flexible seating also offers those collaboration moments, empowering them,” McCollum said.