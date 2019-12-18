Leaders in Learning — Magnetic whiteboard to help students

Perrine Elementary School fifth grade teacher Chris Luttrell met his fundraising goal thanks to CapEd Credit Union making a donation on his DonorsChoose fundraiser.

Luttrell was trying to raise money for a magnetic white board to replace the chalkboard in his classroom.

“I saw that we really needed a white board in the classroom because it's just old fashioned to have a chalk board," Luttrell said. "And kids have come to expect to see a white board in the classroom. They come in the classroom and they see a chalkboard and 'what is that?”

Luttrell said it would help the students in more way than one.

“The whiteboard will make it a lot more easy for the students to read what's on there," he said. "I can also use it for visual directions, I have a lot of magnetic direction cards that I can put on the board, telling the kids what they're doing, what they should do when they're finished with their work."

Luttrell wasn’t sure it would get funded.

“I get email notifications periodically to tell me the status of the project, it goes for several months," he said. "And it was getting near the end and I hadn't had any donations for quite a while. There was a few little ones at the beginning, and then I had a notification that it was funded and congratulations."