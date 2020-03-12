Latter-day Saints halt worship services as coronavirus spreads

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus, a decision made just hours after Utah's governor recommended gatherings be limited to no more than 100 people for at least the next two weeks.

The Utah-based faith sent a letter Thursday to members about a temporary suspension of all church activities worldwide until further notice.

The move comes one day after the faith announced it would hold a major conference in early April without attendees.

Five people have tested positive in Utah, including two Utah Jazz basketball players.

The letter states the the suspension stake and leadership conferences, public worship services, sacrament meetings, as well as branch, ward and stake activities.