Leaders vow to learn from Holocaust, offer competing lessons

World leaders have denounced the rising threat of anti-Semitism and vowed never to forget the lessons of the Holocaust at a solemn ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

But each of the high-powered dignitaries tinged their speeches in Jerusalem with competing interpretations of World War II and its relevance today.

Their comments gave a politically charged feeling to the gathering.

More than 45 world leaders attended the World Holocaust Forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and German

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.