Legal expert informs public on contempt of court charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs, to shed some light on what a contempt of court charge could mean for a Lori Vallow, and the case of two missing Idaho kids.

On January 30 mother Lori Vallow failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to bring the kids to authorities in Idaho. Clearing the way for a judge to potentially hold Vallow in contempt of court.

"It's not a charge that you file in order to punish someone, so much as a charge to get them to comply with an order. It's an interim kind of charge, rather then an ultimate charge. The contempt of court charge is a method by which the judge enforces his order and gets compliant with court orders," said Loebs.

A judge can put a person charged with contempt of court in jail for a potentially as long it takes for that person to comply with the order.

 
