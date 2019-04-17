Level IV trauma designation approved for St. Luke's Wood River

St. Luke's Health Systems continues to make efforts in getting recognized for their services and resources.

St.Luke's Wood River became the third hospital to be designated as a trauma center.

The hospital was designated as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Center.

"Trauma is the cause of leading death in ages 1 to 44 and it is a leading cause of disability in all ages, so it's pretty significant," said Shelly Warmack, a TSE trauma program manager.

Warmack said it took about a year for the committee to send out an application and be considered for the designation.

“Achieving State of Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Trauma Level IV designation took tremendous effort and dedication by the hospital staff, physician providers and local EMS agencies,” Warmack said in a statement. “We essentially took a look at the trauma care we had been delivering for years and worked on processes to streamline that care in conjunction with our health partners in EMS and other hospitals throughout the region."

St. Luke's Magic Valley is a Level III Trauma Center and Warmack said the difference between a Level IV and Level III is the number of patients that are seen during emergencies.

"A Level IV typically sees between five and 20,000 emergency departments visits a year, where as a Level III we'll see much more than 20,000 patients a year," Warmack said.

Idaho currently does not have a designated Level I trauma center.