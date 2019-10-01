Liberty Tax Service will teach you how to do your own taxes

A local business is opening their doors to teach anyone and everyone how to do their own taxes.

The classes are open to anyone and will begin on October 21st.

Liberty Tax Service has been open in Twin Falls since 1997 and has been offering these classes since then.

The classes will see a range of people from retired folks, or certified public accountants who are wanting to freshen up their skills.

"It's open for anyone who has an interest in learning. It could be a retiree, it could be a self employed person who wants to learn how to do their own taxes," said Jennifer Johnson, the owner of Liberty Tax Service.

The only cost for the class is the book from which you learn and do practice problems out of.

"You would be amazed at how many people do not understand the complexity of the tax code, and try to do it on their own," said owner Jennifer Johnson. "They get into it and they are in chaos, because they don't understand what to do and really, if they come in and learn they can go home and they will have an accurate return."

To sign up for the tax classes, you can call 208-736-4562. The classes begin on October 21st.

Liberty Tax says that it's about helping the community.

"For us, it's more about offering a service to the community. Liberty tax is always trying to be community involved, and wanting to make sure that the community knows that we are out there and we are there to help them if they need it," Johnson said.