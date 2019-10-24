Library hosts classes to promote online safety

Twin Falls Public Library hosted two sessions Wednesday that armed participants with the knowledge on how to keep their identity a bit safer in an online world.

Beginning at 10 a.m., people joined in the library's program room for a course on creating safeguard passwords and avoiding online scams. This is the second class the library has hosted on this topic and they're continuing to help the community by teaching how analyzing real-life situations can help people identify scams and keep their accounts, files, and devices safe.

"They will be once a month. Depending on the topic, maybe I'll repeat a couple of them like I did this time around. But I will try to see if I can find any other online safety classes that I can do for everyone, for the community," said Tatiana Delval, IT assistant at Twin Falls Public Library.

Library staff says online scamming is a frequent offense, and can be seen mostly in emails. The classes are available for all ages and are free of charge, so keep a look out for the next one.

