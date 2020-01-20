Life Skills class at Burley Junior High prepares students for the real world

At the Burley Junior High School, there is a class that teaches students all about things they will need to know for the real world, they call it life skills class.

They learn things from doing their laundry, to grocery shopping, to advocating for yourself, and their very favorite is cooking.

They learn things from doing their laundry, to grocery shopping, to advocating for yourself, and their very favorite is cooking.

The teacher of the class says that she absolutely loves teaching them, and hopes that they come out of the class with the skills and abilities to be independent and handle things on their own.

“I teach life skills, everything from how to do laundry, how to advocate for yourself, how to communicate with others and one of our most fun things in cooking learning how to make basic meals,” said Jennifer Schafer the teacher.

When asked if she likes her job, she replied I do, it’s my dream job.