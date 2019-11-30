Light up a Life event to be held honoring and remembering loved ones

The annual St. Luke’s Light up a Life event is coming up next week.

The Light up a Life event is meant for people who have experienced a loss of a friend or family member recently.

People can come together to remember those people through light. They will light candles, and illuminations of other objects.

The event will be on December 5th from 6 to 7 p.m. at CSI in the Herrett Center, in the Rick Allen room.

The idea is to support people who have experienced loss of any kind.

It is free and open to everyone in the community.

“It's always good to have an event to come together, it's not good to stay isolated, and so it's good for us to get together and mourn and grieve,” said St. Luke’s staff chaplain Tracia Deal.

This year they will be creating an ornament to remember their loved ones throughout the holiday season.