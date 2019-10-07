Lighthouse Christian School celebrates senior night at game against Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian hosted Murtaugh Friday night and celebrated senior night.

After the first half, the seniors lined up in the field as the head coach told his favorite memory of them, and their parents walked on the field with them.

The head coach Cory Holloway says it's a very bittersweet night because he has loved coaching them, and will be sad to see them go, but is also excited for their future.

"This is a great group of seniors, we've got nine of them, bittersweet," Holloway said. "It's been fun to watch this group succeed. We know that they won't be with us next year, but it's been fun to watch this group grow they are a fantastic group of young men, hard workers, quiet, not the loudest group I've ever had, but it's been fun to watch them succeed,"

The Lighthouse Lions are undefeated so far this year.