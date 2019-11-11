Lighthouse Christian School hosts veterans for special assembly

Veterans Day is Monday, but one Twin Falls school celebrated veterans and current service members Friday.

Lighthouse Christian School hosted both current and former service members with an assembly honoring them.

“It’s just to remember all the veterans who've served and maybe will serve or have served in the military because they should be remembered,” explained student Adrian Johnson.

During the assembly they heard from three veterans, two current teachers and coaches and one former student

“I was awarded the Bronze Star for my actions in combat and the leadership of my platoon. I was also awarded the Purple Heart for some wounds received,” said Kevin Coggins in his speech.

Veteran Jordan Laird honored the memory of those lossed in his speech.

“I've had a lot of friends that died," Laird said. "That's why I don't really like talking, 'cause then I get all emotional. But the reason I honor their sacrifice is because I still get to be here."

For some students like freshman CW Goettle, it was extra touching.

“My oldest brother was a medic in Iraq, and he served for, I think, five years, six maybe, and then my dad was in the Navy, he was a pilot, he like flew people around, dropped them off and everything, and then my brother is currently in the Air Force, he's a military police,” Goettle said.

These are footsteps he may follow in.

“I've been thinking about it. I kind of want to be in the Air Force,” Goettle said.