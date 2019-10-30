Lighthouse Christian uses grant money to buy STEM bins

Lighthouse Christian School was one of the grant recipients who received some of the net proceeds from the documentary, "The Conquest of the Snake" last year.

Alex Barker, the kindergarten teacher, said the school decided to get science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM bins for preschoolers up to fifth-graders.

The school received a total of $2,828 in 2018 from writer and producer Andrew Vawser and executive director Jim Paxton.

When asked how the students have been reacting to these STEM bins, Barker said they love them.

"They have so much fun using their hands and creating things," she said.

She said not only do these STEM bins provide different assignments for the students, but it also makes learning a lot more fun, too.

Principal Allison Hamilton couldn't have agreed more.

"These STEM bins open up their learning style, and it creates a new avenue of learning," she said.