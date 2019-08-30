Lincoln Elementary School upgrades security features

The Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls added a new entrance to make the school more secure.

The school is working on the final touches for the new security vestibule at the elementary school. Ryan Bowman is the district's director of operations and said six other schools in Twin Falls went through the same process in getting new security features.

"Morning Side, Harrision, Oregon Trail, and Perrine," Bowman said. "We've put those security features in place to make those buildings more secure for our students."

The final touches for the security entrance at Lincoln is expected to be completed sometime next week. Visitors will have to go through an entryway first and then be buzzed in by a staff members to enter the main office.

Bowman said the funding for this project came from the plant facilities levy that voters passed two years ago.

"We're very thankful for the community for being so generous and kind and helping us create safe places for our students and staff to learn and to teach each day," Bowman said.