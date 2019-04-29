Lincoln County Commissioners select new sheriff

After a three hour interview, an hour for each candidate, the Lincoln County Commissioners have selected their new sheriff.

The commissioners decided Rene King as the sheriff until their next election.

Three candidates were nominated by the Lincoln County Republic Central Committee from a list of eight who applied.

Commissioner Rebecca Wood said they did their due diligence and researched the nominations thoroughly.

"We’re really proud of our vetting situation and we’re taking our time, that’s why these interviews are an hour because we have a list of 20 questions for each and we’re doing follow ups as well, so we’re taking it very seriously," she said.

Previously, Wood said all three candidates had their own issues. One candidate is under investigation by the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, another is suing the county for some money and one other had its' "criminal problems," however, she did not name which one was which.

The commissioners did have until May 3 at 5:00 p.m. to make their decision, but following their three interviews Monday, they selected their sheriff.