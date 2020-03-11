Lincoln County Commissioners reverse decision to cease video recordings

A vote by the Lincoln County Commissioners to stop the recording of meetings on Monday has been reversed.

It all started on March 2, when Commissioner Rick Ellis introduced a motion to stop recordings.

The motion passed on March 9, with both Ellis and Commissioner Roy Hubert supporting it.

Lincoln County resident Davis Schoolcraft told KMVT she wasn’t surprised.

“Some of us were not surprised in the way that the vote had happened," Schoolcraft said. "I was glad to see that they said, 'Well, OK, let's discuss it a little bit.' However, I believe they should have said, 'OK, let's leave it at the status quo.'"

Then on Wednesday at about 1 p.m., the two commissioner ended up rescinding the motion during an executive session. They posted a video of them voting to rescind the decision on the county's Facebook page. This means that all recordings will continue to take place.

Schoolcraft said she feels the events have ramped up the recall petition efforts the Ellis and Hubert are facing.

“Now there's been comments on Facebook," Schoolcraft said. "I've seen lots of people saying let me find, send somebody my way, and they're wanting to sign the petitions. Some have even stopped and said, 'Where can I get one, and start gathering signatures myself.’”

Schoolcraft also said she's happy they overturned the ruling.

KMVT did have an interview scheduled with Ellis and Hubert, but they called to cancel, saying the county's prosecuting attorney advised them not to talk on the matter.