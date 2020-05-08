Lincoln County EMS and Lincoln County Sheriff's office host Stuff the Bus event

The Lincoln County EMS and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department are teaming up together to host a stuff the bus event.

Instead of stuffing a school bus though, they are stuffing an ambulance.

All of the items donated will be given to the Shoshone and richfield food pantries.

All non-perishable food items will be accepted.

The Lincoln County EMS and Sheriff will be outside of the Sawtooth Market until 8 p.m. Friday and then from 12-6 on Saturday.

"Well we are here to help out people in the county that need help, whether it be as EMS or anything else we can do to help provide services to the county that need help," said Chad Cullip from the Lincoln County EMS. "I think everybody though can participate, anybody can do something to help, and I would encourage anyone to come down and help us out."

If you can't make it Friday, they will be outside Sawtooth market from 12 to 6 Saturday.