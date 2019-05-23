Lincoln County Prosecutor dies unexpectedly

The Lincoln County Prosecutor unexpectedly died Thursday morning.

Both the sheriff's office and police department responded to E. Scott Paul's home at 6:45 Friday morning.

The initial call was for a 54-year-old man having an unknown medical issue.

When first responders arrived, they said Paul was not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were made, but they were unsuccessful, according to a press release issued by the Shoshone Police Department.

Paul was pronounced dead at his home.

Brenda Farnworth, the clerk of the district court for the county, said Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Pember will be filing cases for the county in the interim.

“He was well liked here at the courthouse. He’s been a prosecutor here for 20 years," Farnworth said of Paul.