Lincoln County Sheriff warns of kidnapping scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is warning of a kidnapping scam going around that people need to be aware of.

The scammers call their would-be victims, saying they've kidnapped a loved one and demand ransom.

The sheriff's department was first made aware of the scam on Thursday when a woman received a call from a man saying that her daughter, who lives in Oregon, had been kidnapped.

The man demanded money and told her to go to the nearest gas station to wire the money to Mexico City, which she did. When she was not able to make contact with her daughter she believed she was in danger.

When Sheriff Rene King attempted to call the daughter, and was unsuccessful, he reached out to law enforcement in Oregon, who were able to contact the daughter who was at work.

Idaho State Police Trooper Brian Lacey explained what people should do in situations like this.

“The best thing to do is remain calm, cool and collected, take deep breaths," Lacey said. "If you’re driving, safely pull off on the side of the road, and putting that phone on speaker, and begin texting or trying to contact your loved one."

People should also contact law enforcement and not transfer money.

In this case, thanks to a glitch at the gas station, the woman was able to get her money back.