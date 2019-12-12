Lincoln County asks voters to complete survey on old courthouse

Lincoln County is taking the next steps after their courthouse bond failed in November’s election.

The county has sent surveys to all registered voters in the county.

The survey has 10 questions in it, all questions are about what voters think should be done to the courthouse: Should it be torn down, should it be updated or should they build one in another location?

The surveys will be reviewed at the next county commissioner meeting, and they will take all of the opinions into account.

“Make sure you fill out the survey, get it back to us by the 20th, we really want to know your opinion it's really important to us going forward so we can make the right decision,” said county commissioner Rebecca Wood.

The surveys are due on Dec. 20. and if residents haven't registered to vote yet, they must do that before filling out a survey.