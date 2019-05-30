Lincoln County commissioners present plans for Neher Park

Lincoln County Commissioners revealed their plans Thursday night for the recently acquired Neher Park.

Rebecca Wood, the county commissioners chairwoman, said they received the park from Wood River Land Trust late last year.

"Originally, Neher Park donated it to Wood River Land Trust to be a preserve and recreation area. However, Wood River Land Trust wasn’t able to maintain it or take care of it because they were up north," Wood said.

So they were looking for another entity to take over the park, and there came Lincoln County.

The park is located just a few miles northeast of the Shoshone Cemetery and is about 16 acres including BLM land.

"What the advisory committee has worked on is a plan to make it somewhere a grandpa can take his kids fishing. Somebody can come out and have educational information about railroads, habitat, wildlife," Wood listed. "We’re going to have a 4-H and Boy Scout activity area."

The also plan to be adding ADA accessible trails and a platform for fishing for those with disabilities as well.

The county will be renaming the park to Neher Family Preserve and Public Retreat.

The Little Wood River also goes right through the park, so they would eventually like to build a bridge, too.

"It’ll be a three phase program that we do over three years that we do this," Wood said.

As some of the neighbors of the park may have concerns of it being too close to their homes, she says they do have a legal easement for some parts of the property.

"We have a legal easement that comes off the end of the county road and comes across Mr. Jacobson’s property there. We have a legal easement and we have a historic and implied easement up the railroad tracks that’s also into this area," she explained.

She said they plan to be good neighbors and take care of the place.

They also plan to have clean up sessions every month and are applying for mini-grants to take care of the park.

For the first year, they will close off the park in the winter time, but anyone is free to go out there now and enjoy the natural park as it is.

Eventually over the course of the three years, they hope to add a basic parking area, a little playground that's made with wooden objects and more.

A public meeting was held at 6 p.m. to show the plans to the residents at the Shoshone Community Center Thursday.