Lincoln County hires new prosecutor

Lincoln County has hired a Ketchum attorney to be the new prosecuting attorney.

County Clerk Brenda Farnworth says two people applied for the position. Richard Roats, an Ketchum attorney, was offered the job and accepted the position.

Roats is scheduled to start the position Friday.

Farnworth says as prosecuting attorney, Roats will not only be in charge of criminal cases, but also represents county officials and works with commissioners giving legal advice when needed.

“He has a lot of experience — 29 years in legal and 13 as prosecutor, so we are lucky to have that type of experience coming to Lincoln County,” Farnworth said.

KMVT recently reported when the previous county prosecutor E. Scott Paul unexpectedly died. Lincoln County has been without a full-time prosecutor since the end of May.

Gooding County Prosecutor Attorney Matt Pember has been filling in as acting prosecutor since then.