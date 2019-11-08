Lincoln County reacts to failure of courthouse bond in Tuesday's Election

Lincoln County was trying to pass a courthouse bond on Tuesday’s election. The bond needed a super majority and only got 51% approval.

“We’re going to have to do something, we’re in a position, where we have to do something moving forward,” said county commissioner Rebecca Wood.

The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1904, and hasn’t been renovated since.

“The plan was to equip the courthouse with an elevator and then the annex was going to be one story with ADA accessibility,” said Richard Roates, the county prosecutor.

Since the bond didn’t get the super majority vote it needed to pass, what are their next steps?

“It’s hard, we certainly understand how that goes. It’s hard to vote yourself more taxes. Lincoln County has been in a great situation, we’ve never asked for a bond in 115 years, we’ve never asked the citizen’s for help. But at this point, with this building that has served us all so long and so well, we need a remodel and an annex,” said Wood.

The Lincoln County Prosecutor says he wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to pass another bond in the near future.

“We’re in a situation where the facility just isn’t adequate, it was built in 1904,” said Roates.

But as of right now, the courthouse will remain unchanged.

“If you go outback you see two modular trailers, sheriff’s office, in one, and the commissioners in one, we are out of room here. We have some structural and safety issue, and we really don’t have good access, we don’t have any access for some of our senior citizen’s or disabled citizens,” Wood said.