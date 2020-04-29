Lincoln County reminds voters to request an absentee ballot

Lincoln County is reminding voters that in order to vote in the May19th election, they have to request an absentee ballot.

Gov. Brad Little declared Idaho to have an all absentee ballot primary election to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

County Clerk Brenda Farnworth tells KMVT they have not received many absentee ballot requests.

Out of 2,000 registered voters, only 600 have requested a ballot.

Many do not understand why they have to request them Farnworth says, and the reason is because officials need to know which party to send out to voters.

The sheriff, county commissioners and state legislators will be voted on this year.

"The sheriff race has two candidates running, there are two county commissioners that are up for election, and there are three candidates on each of the commissioner districts, and there are also state elections on the ballot, so it is very important that people get out to this primary," Farnworth said.

All primary elections throughout the entire state of Idaho are being conducted through absentee ballots. To request yours, visit Idahovotes.gov.

The number for the Lincoln County Courthouse is 208-886-7641.