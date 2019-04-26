Lincoln County residents voice displeasure over choices for sheriff

Residents of Lincoln County are voicing their disappointment about the selections the Republican Central Committee made to replace former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez.

County residents, as well as one county commissioner, voiced their anger at a question and answer session Wednesday night, where Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was in attendance.

County commissioner Rebecca Wood told KMVT that it was a full house at the event, and she feels the need to stand up for those she represents.

“My phone has rang off the hook, and many of them come to see me every day, and I guess I need to feel like I need to stand up for the citizens of Lincoln County and say we're in a bad situation, a dangerous situation, it could be life-threatening and it's definitely, ethically and morally a problem,” Wood explained.

Wood also said that the committee was tasked with giving them three qualified candidates, but she believes they did not.

The interviews for the three candidates will start Monday afternoon, and are open to the public.