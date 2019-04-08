Lincoln County sheriff resigns, arraigned on rape and lewd conduct charges

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez officially resigned and has officially vacated that office as of Monday.

Pool camera image of former Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez's arraignment on April 8, 2019 in Blaine County via video conference.

In the afternoon, Rodriguez was arraigned via video conference on multiple rape and lewd conduct with minor charges at the Blaine County courthouse.

The court read five felony charges for lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, one per year, from August 2005 through August 2010, and two felony rape charges that allegedly occurred between August 2011 and August 2014. The reported events were spread between Jerome, Twin Falls, Blaine and Lincoln counties.

Rodriguez is still held on a $500,000 bond. His next hearing is slated for April 15.

On Monday, Rodriguez submitted his resignation letter. The commissioners received the letter and accepted the resignation and vacated position. Undersheriff Steve Phillips will serve as interim sheriff until then.

County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee has 15 days to present three names to the county commissioners, then the commissioners will have 15 days to make a decision.

The recommendations do not have to be of someone within the sheriff’s department.

The county commissioners will have a special meet 9:30 a.m. on April 29 to name the next sheriff and make an announcement to the public.

That sheriff will be in office until they have election.

KMVT will update this story with more information.