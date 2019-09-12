List of 2019 Twin Falls City Council candidates are in

With two months left befor the fall election, the 2019 Twin Falls City Council list of candidates are in.

Here's a list of of candidates pursuing a City Council seat, according to the Twin Falls City's website.

Seat 2:

Nikki Boyd (Incumbent)

Cort Johnson

Seat 3:

Shawn Barigar (Incumbent)

Mona K. Weeks

Seat 4:

Jan Rogers

Craig Hawkins

Michael E. Shaffer

Liyah Babayan

Seat 7:

Ruth Pierce (Incumbent)

LeRoy Harcourt

Jaren Thompson

Council member Christ Talkington's term expires this year, but he does not plan to run for reelection. He currently holds seat 4.

The candidates who wish to withdraw from the candidacy can do so by Sept. 20.