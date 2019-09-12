List of 2019 Twin Falls City Council candidates are in

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) With two months left befor the fall election, the 2019 Twin Falls City Council list of candidates are in.
Here's a list of of candidates pursuing a City Council seat, according to the Twin Falls City's website.
Seat 2:
Nikki Boyd (Incumbent)
Cort Johnson
Seat 3:
Shawn Barigar (Incumbent)
Mona K. Weeks
Seat 4:
Jan Rogers
Craig Hawkins
Michael E. Shaffer
Liyah Babayan
Seat 7:
Ruth Pierce (Incumbent)
LeRoy Harcourt
Jaren Thompson
Council member Christ Talkington's term expires this year, but he does not plan to run for reelection. He currently holds seat 4.
The candidates who wish to withdraw from the candidacy can do so by Sept. 20.