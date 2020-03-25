Little vetoes roads funding bill due to coronavirus concerns

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a transportation funding bill citing his concern that it takes money that might be needed elsewhere at a time of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor on Tuesday vetoed the bill that would have shifted about $18 million in sales tax money to roads from the state's general fund.

The Legislature adjourned for the year last week and is powerless to override any vetoes.

Idaho public health officials are reporting that at least 73 people are confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.