Community shows support for Magic Valley woman battling cancer

On Saturday a benefit dinner and live auction was held to support a mother, friend and educator who is battling terminal cancer.

Dozens gathered at the Snake River Elks Lodge to raise money for Cami Evans, who has stage four Retroperitoneal Leiomyosarcoma.

Stephanie Green Enos and Beth Norberg helped organized the event and are long time friends with Evans. All three attended Jerome High School and were part of the cheer leading squad.

"We've been friends over 30 years, grew up in the same town with each other. Even though our paths have taken us into different states, different towns and different directions, when we heard this. We had to come together, to do everything we could," said Norberg.

Norberg recognizes that Twin Falls and Jerome has grown over the years but that it's still a small community at heart that pulls people in to help out.

"She is a true warrior,' said Enos. "We are here to battle this along side her."

Evans told KMVT she's overwhelmed with the support she's received and grateful for community's efforts in reaching out to her.

"I'm just super fortunate to have such incredible people in life," Evans said.

If the public wanted to help out and missed the benefit dinner, there will be other opportunities for the community to attend.

A golf scramble will be held on Saturday June 1. At the Twin Falls Golf Club "Muni".