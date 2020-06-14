Live history day celebrated in Jerome county

Live history day was celebrated Saturday, with many people portraying life at the turn of the century in Jerome county.

Activities ranging from wagon rides, to antique truck shows, took place getting the whole family involved.

The Jerome County Historical Society along with many other organizations, put on this live history day in order to raise money and awareness for the preservation of historic Jerome County buildings and machinery, and to remember the ways things were once done at the turn of the century.

“If we don't preserve our history then we will forget it, said Museum curator Linda Helms. People will see an object or a building and say what is that? Why is it here? We need to know the history behind that to make it come alive.”

She goes on to say, the Jerome Historical Society is currently looking for volunteers to perform various tasks. The public can reach them at 208-324-5641.