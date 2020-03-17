First United Methodist Church is going online

The First United Methodist Church in Twin Falls will be doing online only services for the next two Sundays.

Buddy Gharring, the pastor of the church, said the church is just being cautious by not spreading the virus.

The decision was made late last Friday.

Buddy Gharring, the pastor of the church, said the church is just being cautious by not spreading the virus, adding this is a moment to connect with everyone across the globe much more easily instead of feeling physically restricted worshiping with those only in the area.

He added he will be filming live inside of his living room on the church's Facebook page at 9:30 am, then the sermon will be posted to the church's YouTube page.

"We'll find creative ways to celebrate communion together, to have times of reflection and prayer with each other; we'll find creative ways to just feel really connected," Gharring.

He said social distancing doesn't mean social isolation, adding the community can get through this pandemic as long as they have compassion and can work alongside one another.