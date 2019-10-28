Twin Falls author's book to be used in CSI class

Liyah Babayan shares her story as a refugee in her latest memoir, "Luminal: A Refugee Memoir". Her latest book will be used at College of Southern Idaho in their study curriculum in order to create a positive and educational impact on students.

Liyah Babayan talks with KMVT's Sharon Farsijani about her book "Liminal: A Refugee Memoir." (Source: KMVT)

The book is a page-turning thriller that shows how one can triumph in the darkest of circumstances and know there is always hope.