Twin Falls school joins in hosting The Hour of Code

On Thursday a group of students at O’Leary Middle School spent the day hosting a one-hour introduction to computer science known as The Hour of Code.

Annette McFarlin is the computer science teacher at O'leary Middle School. She has a total of 23 8th grade students in her class, and after prepping them on the skill, they spent the day teaching the rest of the school how to code.

“They start with every class doing an introduction, and then go through the class, ending with them with a survey on what the students felt was important about this hour,” said McFarlin.

One of the biggest responses was from the female students, and their thoughts on The Hour of Code and being exposed to a skill in a male-dominated industry.

“It gets girls and minorities into trying coding and we found that they really don't try coding if they aren't involved in an activity like this that introduces them to it,” stated Scarlet Rulien, 8th grader at O’leary Middle School.

Promoting equality is a plus for Ms. McFarlin, but just being able to teach students this skill brings her so much joy.

“It's amazing to be able to see these students code, some for the first time, and have that opportunity,” McFarlin says.

Learning to code isn’t the only amazing opportunity, but to teach it as well.

McFarlin says teaching to code is an opportunity that her students say is something they would have never thought they would have done at a middle school level.

“I feel actually really good that we get to teach people that wouldn't otherwise have a chance to learn about code, about all of this because there is a lot of people who don't have this opportunity,” says Anella Kemp, 8th grader at O’leary Middle School.