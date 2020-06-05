Local airports receive funds from the CARES ACT

While many people may not be traveling by plane these days, airports across the county are working hard to make flying a safe and enjoyable experience for all, and the recent money they received from the CARES ACT will help.

Airports across the country are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

"We’ve seen a significant impact with in particular our air carrier activity, we just had our board meeting 2 nights ago, and the latest unofficial numbers I have for activity is we are still down about 93% this year over last year," said Chris Pomeroy, the airport manager at Friedman Memorial Airport.

Since the start of the COVID-19 virus, both the Friedman Memorial Airport and the Magic Valley Regional Airport are down to one flight a day to Salt Lake City, with empty seats on those flights.

"We are not seeing as many travelers, they are not selling as many airline tickets, and flights are down, our revenues at the airport are down as well, so we are just adjusting," said Bill Carberry, the airport manager at Magic Valley Regional Airport.

But the CARES act which passed in late March granted money to many airports across the country.

"To help us endure the financial impact that we are experiencing from the reduced activity levels, and also enable us to maintain airport jobs," said Pomeroy.

Airlines have put in place new guidelines for flying and the local airports are doing extra work to make sure they are clean and safe.

"What I’m hearing people are starting to travel, plan some leisure vacations, the airlines are taking exceptional care with sterilizing the planes, the counters, the checkpoint, the holding area here, so we are doing a lot of extra cleaning to keep people safe," said Carberry.