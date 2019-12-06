Local artist hosts book arts show at CSI

The College of Southern Idaho is hosting an art show in the Herrett Center for the Arts and Science.

It’s called Book Arts Invitational.

Angela Batchelor, who is a local artist, and also a professor at CSI, has put together this show combining her own work, and work from other artists from around the United States.

She says she loves book art because there is a lot of variety in it, and it's something that everybody can look at and enjoy.

The art is all 3 dimensional, but this art show is a no-touch show, in order to protect the art.

“I think just hopefully be inspired to make their own books, that's how I was initially, and it looked like the most impossible task, until I started doing it,” said Batchelor. “There is definitely a learning curve involved, but I think it's a very accessible type of discipline, and it's also a place for a lot of other disciplines overlap, if you are a painter, a drawer, a calligrapher, there is a place to bring all of that together in the form of a book.”

The show is going on in the Herrett Center until February 1, 2020.