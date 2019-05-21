Twin Falls BASE jumper marks 6,000th jump

One Twin Falls Man made his 6,000 jump off the Perrine Bride on Tuesday.

Sean Chuma said he's been jumping for about 14 years now. To his knowledge, he now holds the world record with 6,000 jumps, many of those off of the iconic bridge in Twin Falls.

Chuma says he was the first man to hit 5,000 jumps, and every time now he says each jump is record-setting.

"I mean, I still have a little bit of fear every time. But I don't take it for granted. Just have a good time. I like seeing all the people out here in Twin Falls and everybody's always excited to see someone base jump."

As he jumped off the bridge, others base jumpers from Oklahoma and Arkansas watch.