Magic Valley volunteers help seniors avoid Medicare scams

"We're trained to be able to do this, to be able to help seniors know what their best options are.”

Jeannette Roe is the executive director at Twin Falls Senior Center, but also a volunteer for Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors.

SHIBA is a resource that serves Idahoans by offering free unbiased Medicare benefits information and assistance through workshops, group presentations and personal counseling.

“There's two of us here at the senior center who do the counseling service," Roe said. "Last year, we do approximately 500 different individuals throughout the year, but of course, open enrollment is by far the busiest season that we have."

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is an opportunity for seniors to learn more about their plans, but scammers are known to take advantage of seniors during this time; tricking Medicare beneficiaries out of their benefits.

“Medicare scamming is a huge problem for seniors. It's really prevalent. One of the people we interview while working on this guide, he said that he's receiving calls and mail every day from people who are often times scammers,” said Kendra Leake, media relations for Eligibility.com.

In addition to calling, scammers are going door to door and even into centers and falsely signing seniors up for Medicare.

“If they are getting a call from someone saying they are from Medicare, they should just hang up and call Medicare phone number or organization's main number and ask if they're trying to get in contact with them because they generally will never call you,” Leake said.

Because of these problems, new changes are being enforced. The government now wants people to set up an account on medicare.gov.

“Because of the security and everything else, they want us to make sure that we do that and have people sign up and that way they can go in any time and look at their account, look at their drugs and see all that information so it's secure,” Roe said.

Seeking out consulting is a way to stray from potential scamming and SHIBA has certified Medicare counselors and outreach representatives to help people navigate through the enrollment period.

For more information, call 1-800-247-4422.